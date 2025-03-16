Nayacalevu hits the right notes as he prepares for battle

■By SIMON THOMAS

WAISEA Nayacalevu is yet to play for the Ospreys, but the Fiji captain has already made his presence felt with his new team.

The 43-cap centre has been brought on board from Sale for the rest of the season as cover for Owen Watkin who suffered a serious knee injury during Wales’ Six Nations opener against France.

It’s one of the highest profile overseas signings in Welsh rugby for some time and a real boost to the Ospreys as they approach the business end of the campaign in both the URC and the Challenge Cup.

The 6ft 4ins powerhouse is in line ...