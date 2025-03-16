Lions’ support team keeps on growing

PETER JACKSON

THE MAN TRULY IN THE KNOW

THE 1974 Lions took off from Heathrow with a management team of two. No specialist coaches, no analysts, no spin doctors, no physios, not even a bucket-andsponge man.

During their safari across South Africa, The Invincibles played twice a week for 11 weeks. They lost none of their 22 matches and only one of their 30-man squad to injury, a tribute to their resilience made all the more so by the fact that a baby crocodile tried to take a piece of Mervyn Davies’ right arm.

For repairing the wound, as well as mundane matters like groin st...