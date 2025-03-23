Glasgow have to dig deep

Glasgow...........28 Munster...........25

By BRYN PALMER

GLASGOW remain on track for a home quarter-final playoff but had to dig deep from 25-14 down with 15 minutes left to earn an important bonus-point victory.

After a first regular-season league defeat at Scotstoun in three-and-a-half years against Ospreys recently, another was brewing when Sean O’Brien scored his second try for an impressive makeshift Munster side.

But late tries from replacements Matt Fagerson and Nathan McBeth saw Glasgow home despite an error-strewn display. “We were our own enemies for most of...