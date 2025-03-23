Kriel hits the target for Bulls

Bulls.................. 21 Leinster............20

By SAM JACKSON

DAVID Kriel’s last gasp penalty ended Leinster’s unbeaten URC record as the Bulls edged a tight contest in Pretoria.

From the outset the Bulls dominated at scrum time with Sprinboks tighthead prop Wilco Louw leading the way and that laid the platform for Kriel’s winner.

Tommy O’Brien kicked the ball into the Bulls’ 22 and Leinster recycled the ball quickly to allow Jordie Barrett all the time and space required to race over the line. Byrne added the conversion, but the Bulls’ t...