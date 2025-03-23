Slack Edinburgh let it slip

Benetton.......... 21 Edinburgh........ 18

By BRYN PALMER

EDINBURGH’S play-off prospects were dealt a major blow by Alessandro Izekor’s late breakaway try to move the Italians up to eighth.

Despite a late red card for centre Moses Tuipulotu, the Scottish side were within three minutes of a notable win at the Stadio Monigo. But after kicking a penalty to touch inside the Benetton 22, Edinburgh bungled the lineout and allowed Jacob Umaga to put Paolo Odogwu through a gap before the wing released flanker Izekor to gallop over.

After Umaga’s early penalty, the visi...