Millard snatches it for Cardiff

Cardiff ...............20pts
Tries: Donnell 21, Millard 63 Conversions: Sheedy 21, 63 Penalties: Sheedy 31, 50
Lions................... 17pts
Tries: Ntlabakanye 11, F Horn 58 Conversions: Lombard 11, 58 Penalty: Lombard 44
HARRI Millard’s interception try secured Cardiff a fortunate victory to keep their hopes of a URC play-off spot firmly alive.
Cardiff were trailing 17-13 until Millard picked off a stray pass from Lions centre Marius Louw and ran 55 metres to score and deprive their opponents of a deserved win.
The South Africans had the majority of po...
