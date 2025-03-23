Millard snatches it for Cardiff

■By ROGER

Cardiff ...............20pts

Tries: Donnell 21, Millard 63 Conversions: Sheedy 21, 63 Penalties: Sheedy 31, 50

Lions................... 17pts

Tries: Ntlabakanye 11, F Horn 58 Conversions: Lombard 11, 58 Penalty: Lombard 44

HARRI Millard’s interception try secured Cardiff a fortunate victory to keep their hopes of a URC play-off spot firmly alive.

Cardiff were trailing 17-13 until Millard picked off a stray pass from Lions centre Marius Louw and ran 55 metres to score and deprive their opponents of a deserved win.

The South Africans had the majority of po...