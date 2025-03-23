Ospreys hold on in ‘crazy match’

■By SIMON THOMAS
Ospreys ............................. 43pts
Tries: Giles 16, 32; Hardy 34, Kasende 36, 57; Walsh 44
Conversions: Edwards 17, 33, 35, 37, 45 Penalty: Edwards 5
Connacht........................... 40pts
Tries: Treacy 2, Hurley-Langton 14, 70; Heffernan 47, O’Conor 50, Murphy 67
Conversions: Ioane 3, 15; Hanrahan 48, 51, 68
THE Ospreys held on amid a nail-biting finale to claim a bonus point victory in this 12-try thriller and move up from 13th to 7th in the URC table.
They seemed to have the win safely in the bag when they led 38-14 and 43-28 as ...
