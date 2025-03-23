Stormers too good for gallant Scarlets

■By ROGER PANTING
Scarlets ............ 17pts
Tries: Mee 29, Nicholas 48
Conversions: Lloyd 29, 48
Penalty: Lloyd 68
Stormers ...........29pts
Tries: Loader 13, Fourie 16, Zas 64, Venter 79
Conversions: Feinberg-Mngomezulu 16, 64, 79
Penalty: Feinberg-Mngomezulu 40
A NEAR full-strength Stormers proved too much for gallant Scarlets as the Welsh region were dealt a huge blow in their quest for a play-off spot.
Stormers were deserved winners by possessing a greater attacking threat than Scarlets who were left chasing shadows when the likes of Leolin Zas and Warrick Gela...
