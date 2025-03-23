Stormers too good for gallant Scarlets

■By ROGER PANTING

Scarlets ............ 17pts

Tries: Mee 29, Nicholas 48

Conversions: Lloyd 29, 48

Penalty: Lloyd 68

Stormers ...........29pts

Tries: Loader 13, Fourie 16, Zas 64, Venter 79

Conversions: Feinberg-Mngomezulu 16, 64, 79

Penalty: Feinberg-Mngomezulu 40

A NEAR full-strength Stormers proved too much for gallant Scarlets as the Welsh region were dealt a huge blow in their quest for a play-off spot.

Stormers were deserved winners by possessing a greater attacking threat than Scarlets who were left chasing shadows when the likes of Leolin Zas and Warrick Gela...