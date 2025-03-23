Super-sub Wilson grabs late winner for Ulster

■By LUKE JARMYN
Dragons ............30pts
Tries: Owen 1, Anderson 20, Williams 34 Conversions: Reed 1, 21, 35
Penalties: Reed 14, 47, 63
Ulster ............... 34pts
Tries: Hume 9, Herring 29, 43; Wilson 70 Conversions: Doak 10, 30, 44; Cooney 71 Penalties: Cooney 65, 80
REPLACEMENT tight-head Scott Wilson found a surprising turn of pace to grab the winning try of a barnstorming clash as Ulster jumped up into the play-off places.
The Irish province battled back from a half-time deficit to get their first win in Newport for nine years and earn five points which sees them...
