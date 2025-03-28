Joe Hawkins’ move to Scarlets: How he can make an impact in West Wales

By Pete Ryan

The reports were correct: Joe Hawkins will move from Exeter to Llanelli for next season.

The Welsh international will be looking to light up Parc y Scarlets next year with the West Wales-based team.

Hawkins is an inside centre and can play fly-half. Scarlets have good options at centre, and the arrival of Hawkins raises the question of who will lay claim to that 12 jersey next year.

Johnny Williams is the go-to option right now and is in fine form. It will be interesting to see how the fight for a starting spot unfolds next year.

Hawkins has a natural flair for the game and limitless potential; the centre is regarded as one of the brightest young talents hailing from Wales.

His rugby journey began with Pontardawe RFC, where he played until the under-15 level before moving to Neath Athletic.

The 22-year-old progressed through the Ospreys Academy before making his professional debut at age 18 against Zebre in the 2020/21 season.

Hawkins crossed the whitewash for the first time professionally against Connacht in 2021 and, just over a year later, made his Champions Cup debut.

In 2023, Welsh rugby fans’ hearts sank when it was announced that Hawkins would be leaving Wales to join the Exeter Chiefs, rendering him ineligible for the national team due to the 25-cap rule.

For a player who had given so much to Wales at under-20 level and shown sparks of brilliance at the senior level, this was heartbreaking for fans.

Now that he has returned home, he will be looking to make a seismic difference at the Scarlets, but one thing is certain: it will be a battle for the starting inside centre position.

Johnny Williams is in fine form right now

One of the unsung heroes in Welsh rugby today is Johnny Williams. The Scarlet has been on the fringes of the Wales setup and should feel unfortunate for not being included in this year’s Six Nations squad. Born in England, he developed through the London Irish Academy, honing his skills before making his professional debut at 18, just like Hawkins.

After making 51 appearances and scoring 12 tries for the London-based teams, Williams secured a move to the Newcastle Falcons.

After a stint in Newcastle, he moved to West Wales and has been a staple of the Scarlets squad ever since.

Williams’ international path saw him first shine for England Under-20s, where the Welsh-qualified player helped secure their 2016 World Rugby U20 Championship.

Yet, when the senior call came, he chose to represent Wales, the land of his father.

The inside centre has played several times for Wales but has yet to make his mark on the international stage.

The battle for the 12 jersey next year

One thing is certain: Hawkins isn’t coming to Llanelli to sit on the bench. The 22-year-old will push for a starting role as he eyes an international comeback, though Williams will provide intense competition.

As stated before, Williams is having a great year; in the eyes of a statistician, it is one of his best seasons to date.

Williams has been a relentless force, carrying 340 metres, making seven clean breaks, and even leaving defenders grasping at air.

His 15 offloads have kept the attack flowing, while 90 tackles at an 80% success rate prove his commitment on both sides of the ball.

It will be fascinating to see who can make the biggest impression on the team during the season, and it is essential to note that Eddie James, a promising young player with a strong track record, will also be looking to make his presence felt.

With Hawkins now part of their ranks, Scarlets are not just adding talent and ambition but also fuelling their hunger for progress.

The team’s abundant talent in the centres, coupled with the fierce competition for starting spots, ensures an exciting and competitive 2025/26 season.