Grandstand finish puts Scarlets in the red

■By SAM JACKSON

Ulster ................. 30pts

Tries: Timoney 23, Reid 54, O’Connor 78 Conversions: Murphy 24, 55; Doak 78 Penalties: Murphy 28, 38, 44

Scarlets ............28pts

Tries: Page 5, Nicholas 10, Fifita 58 Conversions: Lloyd 6, 59

Penalties: Lloyd 40, 46, 70

THERE was late drama at the Kingspan Stadium as a fluctuating URC contest was decided by Ulster claiming the winning try two minutes from time.

The lead swung back and fore through the course of the game before second row Alan O’Connor forced his way over after relentless pressure with scrum...