Currie’s hat-trick sparks Edinburgh

■By BEN JAYCOCK

Munster .........28

Edinburgh ...... 34

MATT Currie scored a hat-trick as Edinburgh ran out surprise winners in Cork to secure their first away victory in the URC this season.

Fly-half Ross Thompson struck the first points from a scrum penalty before Munster took a brief lead after Brian Gleeson carried strongly off the base before centre Alex Nankivell finished.

But Thompson crossed for Edinburgh’s first try and Currie put the visitors back in front.The wing had his second soon after, doing well to finish despite the attention of Nankivell. And in th...