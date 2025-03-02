United Rugby Championship

Leinster’s sweet 16 as Cardiff fall away

on

■By SIMON THOMAS

Leinster .............. 42pts
Tries: McKee 15, Boyle 40, Deegan 43, McGrath 50, Tector 53, Russell 80
Conversions: Byrne 16, 40, 44, 51, 54, 80

Cardiff ................ 24pts
Tries: Millard 17, 58, Young 29, Bevan 70 Conversions: Sheedy 30, De Beer 71

Crashing home: Jack Boyle scores for Leinster
PICTURE: Alamy

LEINSTER made it 16 wins from 16 matches in all competitions this season as they came from behind to claim maximum points at the Aviva Stadium.
They trailed 12-7just before half-time, but then rattled up four tries in the space of 14 minutes ...

