Leinster’s sweet 16 as Cardiff fall away

■By SIMON THOMAS

Leinster .............. 42pts

Tries: McKee 15, Boyle 40, Deegan 43, McGrath 50, Tector 53, Russell 80

Conversions: Byrne 16, 40, 44, 51, 54, 80

Cardiff ................ 24pts

Tries: Millard 17, 58, Young 29, Bevan 70 Conversions: Sheedy 30, De Beer 71

Crashing home: Jack Boyle scores for Leinster

PICTURE: Alamy

LEINSTER made it 16 wins from 16 matches in all competitions this season as they came from behind to claim maximum points at the Aviva Stadium.

They trailed 12-7just before half-time, but then rattled up four tries in the space of 14 minutes ...