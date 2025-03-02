Dragons let early lead slip to hand it to Zebre

■By SIMON

THOMAS Zebre .................. 31pts

Tries: Licata 16, Stavile 40, Prisciantelli 42, Paea 60

Conversions: Da Re 17, 40, 43, 61

Penalty: Prisciantelli 80

Dragons ............. 21pts

Tries: Coghlan 13, 26; Westwood 30 Conversions: Reed 14, 27, 31

THE Dragons went down to their 11th successive defeat in the URC as Zebre made it three league wins in a row for the first time since 2018.

Filo Tiatia’s team were leading 21-7just before half-time after a brace of touchdowns from impressive hooker Brodie Coghlan.

But tries either side of the break from the It...