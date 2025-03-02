United Rugby Championship

Dragons let early lead slip to hand it to Zebre

on

More in United Rugby Championship:

■By SIMON

THOMAS Zebre .................. 31pts
Tries: Licata 16, Stavile 40, Prisciantelli 42, Paea 60
Conversions: Da Re 17, 40, 43, 61
Penalty: Prisciantelli 80

Dragons ............. 21pts
Tries: Coghlan 13, 26; Westwood 30 Conversions: Reed 14, 27, 31
THE Dragons went down to their 11th successive defeat in the URC as Zebre made it three league wins in a row for the first time since 2018.
Filo Tiatia’s team were leading 21-7just before half-time after a brace of touchdowns from impressive hooker Brodie Coghlan.
But tries either side of the break from the It...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login