Walsh keeps his nerve to down the Warriors

■By LUKE JARMYN

Glasgow ............ 31pts

Tries: Mann 20, Schickerling 34, 40; Cordero 71, McBeth 78

Conversions: Weir 21, 40+1, 79

Ospreys .............32pts

Tries: Morse 4, Hardy 13, 74; Parry 18, Giles 37

Conversions: Edwards 38, Walsh 74 Penalty: Walsh 80+1

AUSTRALIAN Jack Walsh held his nerve to score from the tee with the clock in the red to secure Ospreys’ a memorable first victory over Glasgow in nine years.

During a fraught and feisty clash in near freezing conditions at Scotstoun, Mark Jones’ side upset the form book with a neversay-die attitud...