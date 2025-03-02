Walsh keeps his nerve to down the Warriors

■By LUKE JARMYN
Glasgow ............ 31pts
Tries: Mann 20, Schickerling 34, 40; Cordero 71, McBeth 78
Conversions: Weir 21, 40+1, 79
Ospreys .............32pts
Tries: Morse 4, Hardy 13, 74; Parry 18, Giles 37
Conversions: Edwards 38, Walsh 74 Penalty: Walsh 80+1
AUSTRALIAN Jack Walsh held his nerve to score from the tee with the clock in the red to secure Ospreys’ a memorable first victory over Glasgow in nine years.
During a fraught and feisty clash in near freezing conditions at Scotstoun, Mark Jones’ side upset the form book with a neversay-die attitud...
