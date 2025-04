Adamson on a high to lead Blues from front

■By STEPHEN BULL

Bedford .............87pts

Tries: Adamson 1, 14, 36, 42, 45; Howard 6, 11; Titherington 17, Heffernan 25, Conway 33, Day 47, Frost 57, Maisey 70

Conversions: Maisey 2, 7, 12, 15, 18, 26, 34, 37, 48, 58, 71

Nottingham ......19pts

Tries: Cherry 28, 40+2; Mercer 54 Conversions: Arden 29, 40+3

DEAN Adamson scored five to become Bedford Blues’ joint highest try scorer in their demolition job over Nottingham at Goldington Road.

On a day when Derek Wyatt – who scored 145 tries in 152 games – was in attendance to mark 50 years since winning...