Scottish can’t stop the Ealing cavalcade

■By OLLIE AUST
London Scottish ............. 24pts
Tries: Bradley 19, Sheppard 34, Kerins 38, Wallis 72 Conversions: Wilstead 35, 39
Ealing Trailfinders .........41pts
Tries: Reid 26, Holgate 3, Harris 40, 50, Hampson 41, Wilson 57, Dykes 63
Conversions: Jones 27, 40, 58
SATURDAY afternoon saw a sunbathed try-fest at the Richmond Athletic Ground with Ealing proving too much for a resilient London Scottish.
Trailfinder’s scrum-half Craig Hampson said: “First half was scrappy, lots of turnovers, lots of errors, but probably entertaining for the crowd to watch....
