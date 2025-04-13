Bazalgette’s on song to call the tune for Hartpury

■By LUKE JARMYN

Caldy ................. 10pts

Tries: Weatherby 35, Hanson 40

Hartpury ...........41pts

Tries: H Short 2, Protheroe 32, Lewis 62, Jeanes 66, A Benz-Solomon 80

Conversions: Bazalgette 3, 33, 63, 67, 80+1 Penalties: Bazalgette 18, 44

HARRY Bazalgette showed his immense worth to Hartpury and why he’s expected to stay in the West Country next season with a near-perfect performance against Caldy.

Despite playing in a swirling Wirral wind, the 26-year-old didn’t miss a kick to right some wrongs after last week’s frustrating draw against Chi...