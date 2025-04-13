Doncaster make it six on the bounce

■By STEVE JACKSON

Cambridge .......17pts

Tries: Williams 10, Baker 33, White 55 Conversions: Caven 34

Doncaster .........52pts

Tries: Olowofela 2, Tait 8, Fox 12, 51 Cross 46, Bunting 61, Davies 71, Strong 80

Conversions: Bennett 3, 7, 13, 47, 64, 80

DONCASTER Knights went away from Grantchester Road with all five points as Joe Ford’s side continued their winning run in the Championship.

“I’m really pleased. Cambridge are a dangerous side with ball in hand and we said at half we wanted to keep them under 20 points and we pulled that off. We denied th...