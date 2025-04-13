Jackson in right place to snatch it for Ampthill

■By PAUL SMITH

Coventry ...........26pts

Tries: Trotter 8, 30, Opoku 16, Maunder 23 Conversions: Mathews 8, 16, 23

Ampthill ............31pts

Tries: Barton 13, Beaton 19, Mapapalangi 45, McNulty 71, Jackson 80

Conversions: Johnson 13, 19, 71

A LAST-SECOND try from Brandon Jackson capped off a dominant second-half display from Ampthill who left Butts Park Arena victorious for the first time.

When the visitors trailed by 12 points at the break after spending 20 minutes with 14 players through yellow cards for Aidan King and Imi Qorowale there was little hint of what would...