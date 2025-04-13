Lethal McNab finds his form as Pirates deny Chinnor

■By JOHN VAUGHAN
Chinnor .............31pts
Tries: Walker 8, Smith 29, Pascoe 60, Rafferty 71, 80
Conversions: Slevin 29, 60, 80
C Pirates ..........33pts
Tries: Hiscocks 5, McNab 16, 17, 23, 39 Conversions: Houston 5, 16, 18, 40
IN a game of two contrasting halves, the Pirates eventually held onto the win after a huge fightback from Chinnor.
Pirates showed clinical efficiency in the first 25 minutes which saw an incredible hat-trick from the lethal Matthew McNab that provided the platform for a priceless away victory.
Pirates head coach Gavin Cattle said: “It w...
