Knights take their time to get up to right speed

■By OLLIE OUST

L Scottish .......... 5pts

Try: Talbot-Davies 7

Doncaster ....... 42pts

Tries: Roberts 32, Hopkinson 44, Parry 52, Strong 54, Teague 72, Ene 80

Conversions: Dolly 33, 45, 53, 55; Bennett 74, 80+1

AN impressive second half display from Doncaster saw them cruise to a big win at the Richmond Athletic Ground.

The hosts came into the game off the back of a defeat leaving them two points behind their visitors, whilst the Knights arrived in high spirits following an impressive second league victory of the season over leaders Ealing.

Knights led 7-5at half-time ...