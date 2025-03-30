Knights take their time to get up to right speed

■By OLLIE OUST
L Scottish .......... 5pts
Try: Talbot-Davies 7
Doncaster ....... 42pts
Tries: Roberts 32, Hopkinson 44, Parry 52, Strong 54, Teague 72, Ene 80
Conversions: Dolly 33, 45, 53, 55; Bennett 74, 80+1
AN impressive second half display from Doncaster saw them cruise to a big win at the Richmond Athletic Ground.
The hosts came into the game off the back of a defeat leaving them two points behind their visitors, whilst the Knights arrived in high spirits following an impressive second league victory of the season over leaders Ealing.
Knights led 7-5at half-time ...
