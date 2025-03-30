Prowse on fire to put Blues back on track

■By MIKE CLARKE

Bedford ............................. 45pts

Tries: Worley 3, 30; Maisey 23, James 46, Howard 52, Frost 80 Conversions: Maisey 4, 24, 31, 47, 53, 80+1

Penalty: Maisey 35

Cornish Pirates .............. 24pts

Tries: Ribbons 1, McNab 19, Relton 54, Yates 72 Conversions: Houston 2, 20

A BRACE from Matt Worley helped Bedford Blues return to winning ways with a bonus point success over Cornish Pirates.

Mike Rayer’s men have turned their Goldington Road home into somewhat of a fortress in 2025 and they recovered again to ensure maximum points and stay se...