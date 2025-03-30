Bench come on to give Coventry extra push

■By PAUL SMITH
Chinnor ..............37pts
Tries: Watson 1, Carter 20, Hardwick 26, Rafferty 55, Goss 80
Conversions: Chamberlain 1, 20, 26 Penalties: Chamberlain 9, 48
Coventry .......... 45pts
Tries: Green 7, Poole 32, 43; Penalty 40, Tiueti 53, Graham 63
Conversions: Mathews 7, 32, 43, 53, 63 Penalty: Mathews 22
A REMARKABLE end-toend game featuring 11 tries and four yellow cards ended with Coventry claiming a thrilling come-from-behind bonus-point win.
When Chinnor led 2410 after 30 minutes spent playing into a strong wind this outcome seemed far from likely, but t...
