Lions prop Johannes Jonker agrees Ealing move

Ealing Trailfinders have announced the signing of Johannes Jonker on a two-year deal.

The tighthead prop joins the Championship club from the Lions in South Africa, having made over 50 appearances for them in both Super Rugby and Currie Cup competition.

Jonker, 26, started his rugby career with the Border Bulldogs in East London where he played in the Currie Cup before he was recruited by the Lions.

He has spent the last five years with the Johannesburg-based franchise, although he did spend a portion of the 2017-18 season at Montpellier where he made nine appearances.

Jonker now heads to Trailfinders who saw Jordan Els, Max Cornish, Craig Trenier depart from their front row stock to Premiership clubs last summer.

“Firstly I would like to say thank you to Ealing Trailfinders and everyone involved for the faith they have in me and giving me the opportunity to do what I love,” Jonker said. “I am very excited to be doing it for a club that has a great history behind its name.

“Leading up to my trip here, Ealing Trailfinders have made my experience so pleasurable as they are such a great and helpful team. Even during these trying times of the current pandemic, the club has gone above and beyond to cater for me. It has not been an easy road but through all their efforts I am extremely grateful.

Most importantly I am really looking forward to continuing my career here, meeting the amazing supporters when the opportunity presents itself and helping in any way possible to achieve their goals. I cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

Director of rugby Ben Ward is pleased to have another experienced operator in his front row.

“Johannes is a good scrummager who arrives with a strong reputation. He will add significant power and mobility to our front row and we believe he will be an excellent addition to the squad in multiple areas.

“He will increase the competition for that starting shirt and gives us a real boost ahead of the upcoming Championship season, which he can have a significant impact on throughout.”