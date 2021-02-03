Tier Two clubs set to pull out of season

■ By NEALE HARVEY

RFU bosses are drawing up contingency plans for a vastly truncated Championship in anticipation of sides withdrawing from the competition.

The Rugby Paper understands as many as six teams are considering their positions after it was confirmed that none of the government’s £9m ‘winter survival’ funding would come in the form of grants. Instead, only longterm loans are available.

In addition, Tier Two clubs are being expected to stump up for their own Covid-19 testing programmes at a current cost of £80,000 over a fourmonth campaign, which is due to begin on March 6 and is sc...