Sedgley topple Rams in nailbiter

■ By TOM MARKHAM

Sedgley Park ........ 34

Rams ........................ 33

SEDGLEY Park just held on to celebrate a nailbiting triumph.

The game was quite close to call as both sides were locked in a stalemate for the first 20 minutes.

However, Rams cen-tre Axel Kalling-Smith found some room and broke away for the first score of the game.

Rams turned up the heat with tries from Zach Clow and Dan Swain to extend the lead.

But the Tigers did end the half with some reward as Lewis Brad-ley bundled home to score.

Rams started the sec-ond half brightly with a try scored by Andrew L...