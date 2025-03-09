Early blitz is too much for the hosts to handle

■By GARETH DANIELS

Sale FC............... 19pts

Tries: Priestley-Nangle 20, Roberts 73, Brady 80

Conversions: Robins 21, 74

Blackheath ......33pts

Tries: Hirskyj-Douglas 4, Burns 6, 33; Slowik 9, Ffitch 68

Conversions: Ffitch 5, 7, 10, 34

SIXTH-PLACED Blackheath secured victory thanks to a lightning start against a Sale side who were just one place below them in the table.

On a warm and sunny after noon, Club, who were perhaps smarting from their defeat by Sedgley Park the previous week, started like a house on fire.

They took the lead as early as the fourth minute wh...