Satala try sums up top day

■ By JEAN BULL

Leicester Lions .... 75

Darlington MP ...... 0

LEICESTER Lions kept their survival hopes alive with a dominant display of running rugby on a sunny day.

The home side were on the board early when Aaron Pope broke and found Luke Bouchier on the inside. Bouchier extended the lead with a long-range penalty before Ethan Godefroy crossed.

A neat chip from Bouchier was then gathered by Jamel Hamilton who kicked on for Charlie Davies to collect and score, and then the try bonus point was secured with a flowing move that saw the ball moved from one side of the pitch t...