Strong start wins contest for the leaders

■ By JEAN BULL
Leicester L ...... 10
Richmond ........26
RICHMOND consolidated their position at the top of National League One with a bonus-point victory over the Lions in what was very much a game of two halves.
The Westleigh Park pitch was very heavy before the game and continuous rain throughout the only made conditions worse.
The visitors struck first when, following a high tackle, they kicked to the corner. Although the initial maul was held out, the impressive second-row George Nugent crossed from close range.
Richmond’s lead was doubled after 15 minutes when...
