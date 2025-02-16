Strong start wins contest for the leaders

■ By JEAN BULL

Leicester L ...... 10

Richmond ........26

RICHMOND consolidated their position at the top of National League One with a bonus-point victory over the Lions in what was very much a game of two halves.

The Westleigh Park pitch was very heavy before the game and continuous rain throughout the only made conditions worse.

The visitors struck first when, following a high tackle, they kicked to the corner. Although the initial maul was held out, the impressive second-row George Nugent crossed from close range.

Richmond’s lead was doubled after 15 minutes when...