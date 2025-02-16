National League One

Strong start wins contest for the leaders

on

More in National League One:

■ By JEAN BULL

Leicester L ...... 10
Richmond ........26
RICHMOND consolidated their position at the top of National League One with a bonus-point victory over the Lions in what was very much a game of two halves.
The Westleigh Park pitch was very heavy before the game and continuous rain throughout the only made conditions worse.
The visitors struck first when, following a high tackle, they kicked to the corner. Although the initial maul was held out, the impressive second-row George Nugent crossed from close range.
Richmond’s lead was doubled after 15 minutes when...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login