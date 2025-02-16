Mulchone brace sinks strugglers

■ By GARETH DANIELS

Sale FC.....................33

Darlington MP ......... 7

SALE continued their recent revival with victory over bottom club Darlington.

The Dogs were ahead after four minutes when Josh Brown was propelled over the line, and James Robins converted.

They extended the lead in the 18th minute when good carries from James Robins and Tom Brady saw Tom Walsh released to weave his way to the corner.

The Sale backs looked devastating with ball in hand and scored a fine try through Fergus Mulchrone after some superb offloading, and Robins converted to make it 19-0...