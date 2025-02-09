Brough wins the chase to triumph

■By JOE BARNES TAYLOR

Sedgley Park ........20

B Moseley ..............28

BIRMINGHAM Moseley took the honours in a frosty encounter.

The visitors opened the scoring early with a try from Harry Barnes, converted by Jack Jolly.

Sedge quickly responded with an aggressive penalty try from Ben Gregory off the back of a Tigers line out maul, with Warren Seals converting.

A string of penalties from handling errors and miscommunication on both sides kept the scores low for the remainder of the half, and two penalty kicks from Jolly and one from Seals left the visitors 1310 ahead at...