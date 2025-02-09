Titans are made to battle all way for victory

■By DAVID BEDDOWS
Rotherham T . 24
Leicester L ........ 7
LOWLY Leicester Lions made promotion-chasing Rotherham work hard for victory in filthy conditions.
Restricted by illness and injury, Titans lacked their usual cohesion but had enough to come through, albeit without a four-try bonus point.
Lions spent most of the first quarter in the home 22 but had only a converted try from second-row Harry Palmer to show for it.
It was a loose pass that helped spark Rotherham’s revival, with the grateful Lloyd Hayes seizing on it to race in and add the extras to his early pe...
