Titans are made to battle all way for victory

■By DAVID BEDDOWS

Rotherham T . 24

Leicester L ........ 7

LOWLY Leicester Lions made promotion-chasing Rotherham work hard for victory in filthy conditions.

Restricted by illness and injury, Titans lacked their usual cohesion but had enough to come through, albeit without a four-try bonus point.

Lions spent most of the first quarter in the home 22 but had only a converted try from second-row Harry Palmer to show for it.

It was a loose pass that helped spark Rotherham’s revival, with the grateful Lloyd Hayes seizing on it to race in and add the extras to his early pe...