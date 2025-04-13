Leinster 52-0 Glasgow Warriors: Ruthless Leinster demolish Warriors

By Bryn Palmer

Leinster ............................. 52pts

Tries: Deegan 13, 76, Penalty 22, Lowe 25, O’Brien 30, Keenan 34, Ringrose 46, Sheehan 57

Conversions: Prendergast 14, 31, 35, 47, 58

Glasgow Warriors ............ 0pts

Leinster may have lost the last three Champions Cup finals, but this was another ruthless demonstration of their intent to avoid further European heartbreak as they demolished Glasgow Warriors.

The Dubliners will be back at the Aviva Stadium on the weekend of May 3-4 for a fifth straight semi-final in a tournament where they have now racked up 142 unanswered point...