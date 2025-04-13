Leinster 52-0 Glasgow Warriors: Ruthless Leinster demolish Warriors

By Bryn Palmer
Leinster ............................. 52pts
Tries: Deegan 13, 76, Penalty 22, Lowe 25, O’Brien 30, Keenan 34, Ringrose 46, Sheehan 57
Conversions: Prendergast 14, 31, 35, 47, 58
Glasgow Warriors ............ 0pts
Leinster may have lost the last three Champions Cup finals, but this was another ruthless demonstration of their intent to avoid further European heartbreak as they demolished Glasgow Warriors.
The Dubliners will be back at the Aviva Stadium on the weekend of May 3-4 for a fifth straight semi-final in a tournament where they have now racked up 142 unanswered point...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login