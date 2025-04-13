We were bullied in every aspect of the game, admits Smith

GLASGOW head coach Franco Smith admitted his side were taught a lesson in Dublin. “Leinster were brilliant,” he said. “I’m not going to make excuses from our side. The fact they have played together so many times before, and they don’t have to play every week, allows them to be fresh.

“I think it’s the first time we have been completely bullied in every aspect of the game.

“When you play a team like this, you understand the work that still needs to be done – may that be in the gym or on the field with decision making, the...