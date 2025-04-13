Toulon v Toulouse preview: France’s big two collide in battle of the heavyweights

By Paul Rees

Toulon v Toulouse

Today. Kick-off 3pm, Stade Felix Mayol

The weather in Toulon is normally mild, but the Stade Mayol will reverberate this afternoon to the sound of thunder as two of the tournament’s heavyweights collide.

Toulon and Toulouse have between them won the Champions Cup five times in the last 12 years and the winners today will be fancied to make it six.

It is an all-French affair, but there is English interest with Lewis Ludlam and Jack Willis facing off in the back row and David Ribbans, a South African capped by England, leading Toulon whose 23 does not include ...