Penaud is back to his best to guide Bordeaux into the semi-finals

■ By GARY FITZGERALD
Bordeaux ......... 47pts
Tries: Penaud 5, Lucu 12, Samu 25, Echegaray 34, Lamothe 57, Bielle-Biarrey 78
Conversions: Jalibert 14, 26, 35; Lucu 79
Penalties: Jalibert 12, 53, 64
Munster ............29pts
Tries: Nankivell 40, Smith 51, 72, Penalty 67 Conversions: Crowley 40, 72
Penalty: Crowley 9
DAMIAN Penaud was in record-breaking mood as he helped crush Munster’s dreams off ruling Europe for a third time.
The Les Bleus sensation scorched over for his 12th score of the campaign and overtook Chris Ashton’s previous total in a single C...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login