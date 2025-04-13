Northampton Saints 51-16 Castres: Job done! Alex Mitchell makes it simple for Saints

By Brendan Gallagher
Northampton Saints ....51pts
Tries: Freeman 7, Langdon 14, Coles 32, Furbank 45, Pollock 48, 62, Pearson 78
Conversions: Smith 8, 45, 49, 62, 79
Penalties: Smith 23, 69
Castres .............................16pts
Try: Fernandez 26 Conversion: Fernandez 26 Penalties: Fernandez 10, 40, 43
Northampton Saints, putting their foot down after the break, breezed past Castres to book a repeat of last year’s Champions Cup semi-final against competition favourites Leinster in Dublin.
Saints will have to produce their best performance of the season and then some to even be competi...
