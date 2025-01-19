Match Preview – Leicester Tigers gunning to take down Antoine Dupont and Toulouse

Today. Kick-off 3.15pm, Stade Ernest Wallon

Michael Cheika is aiming to take down a French icon as his Tigers attempt their Champions Cup mission impossible in Toulouse today and upset his children in the process.

Antoine Dupont could probably run in the French elections and win after a 2024 that saw him win the European and domestic double at club level and Olympic gold in sevens in Paris.

The scrum-half is the face of French rugby and Cheika, who has kept a house in the French capital since coaching at Stade Francais, has seen at first hand the impact Dupont has had.

A win could see Tigers claim a home tie in the last 16, after qualifying last week on the back of the 3810 win over Ulster but they have a mountain to climb against Dupont and co.

But Cheika is preparing to give it a crack even if it might not make him too popular with his offspring, Symon, twins Mattias and Lucia, and Carlos.

Dupont’s Influence

“I am not going to big up the opposition too much but I have been living in France the last few years and my kids look up to him,” said Cheika.

“What he has done for the game as a whole is inspire a lot of young kids to come and want to be involved whether they are little fellows who want to play 9 or big fellows who are in the front row and wish they were playing 9.

Class act: Toulouse star Antoine Dupont and, inset, Michael Cheika

PICTURES: Getty Images

“He has created an interest in the game and inspired by switching to sevens and transferring to 15s but at the core of it he is a rugby player.

“He is a competitive rugby player who wants to compete for everything and we will take that competition on. This week will be our biggest challenge in the competition but we will take it in our stride.”

Dupont is not the only problem for Tigers to get their teeth into with Toulouse rolling out a star-studded line-up which also includes full-back Thomas Ramos, wings Ange Capuozzo and Blair Kinghorn plus fly-half Romain Ntamack.

And that is just the backs with Jack Willis, Francois Cros, Julien Marchand and Emmanuel Meafou all starting in a formidable pack.

Toulouse’ Stardom

“They are pretty handy and they have a roster that shows the way they have planned their club over many years,” said Cheika.

“Ugo Mola is a high-quality coach and they have high-quality players. But we have a plan of attack to take down there.

A lot of people won’t think we will be able to do anything but we will make ourselves as ready as possible.”

Tigers, and Steve Borthwick’s England, are boosted by the returns of George Martin and Ollie Chessum after knee injuries and travel just about fully loaded.

Dan Cole is out of the 23, and the England squad, with Joe Heyes starting at tighthead on the back of his international recall.

“It is bittersweet,” said Cheika.

“Joe gets in and Dan misses out but Joe has made some good decisions this year and has really applied himself.

“I will be happier when he gets picked in the team, that is where he wants to be and where we want him to be.

“He has definitely earned his position and has had a great season so far. I want to see him kick on with his mental development around dominating in games at that level.

“Dan is a pretty matter-of-fact type of guy but don’t underestimate the disappointment of not being able to play for England. But there is still a huge role for him to play here.”

READ MORE: Match Preview – Injury-hit Sharks need one point to progress