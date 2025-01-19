Match Preview – Injury-hit Sharks need one point against Bordeaux to progress

Today. Kick-off 1pm, Stade Chaban-Delmas

High-flying Bordeaux host a Sharks side seeking just a point to join them in the play-offs.

The French side secured qualification with a bonus-point win over Exeter but will be aiming for as many points as possible to get the best ranking for home knockout ties, while the Sharks were on the wrong side of a tight affair with champions Toulouse last weekend.

Sharks head coach John Plumtree has once again had to rejig his team following a frustrating run of injuries, having lost Vincent Koch, Jordan Hendrikse and Makazole Mapimpi last week to add to the injury toll.

Ox Nche has some respite, being named on the bench for a second half effort with Ntuthuko Mchunu taking his place and Trevor Nyakane in for Koch.

Grant Williams and Siya Masuku start as the half-back pairing in place of the Hendrikse brothers, while Yaw Penxe shifts to full-back, Eduan Keyter is moved to wing, Ethan Hooker takes over from Mapimpi on the other wing and Jurenzo Julius gets a start at outside centre.

Head coach John Plumtree said: “Bordeaux play a similar style to Toulouse in some ways, so last week’s game helped prep us for this one.”

Bordeaux have made seven changes from the side that demolished Exeter as captain Jefferson Poirot and Connor Sa come into the front row, Alexandre Ricard at lock and Marko Gazzotti joins the back row.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Nicolas Depoortere and Arthur Retiere are drafted in as backline alterations.

READ MORE: Match Preview – Leicester Tigers gunning to take down Antoine Dupont and Toulouse