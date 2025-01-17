The seven best head-to-head matchups in the Champions Cup this weekend

By Charlie Elliott

The Champions Cup pool stage is at the business end now, with plenty still to play for going into the final round.

Getting a positive result is key for most sides with most teams having the ability to decide their own fate.

Here are the seven best individual match-ups that will impact their games the most.

Fin Smith v Jack Crowley

This list kicks off with a huge match-up in a huge game between Northampton Saints and Munster. Ireland international Crowley comes up against England’s future star at fly-half in Smith.

The Englishman has been very good in the Premiership so far, despite Saints’ shaky start but has a tough challenge against the quality of Jack.

Both are intelligent and possess the ability to completely change a game but will need to be at their best against each other.

It is sometimes easy to forget how young both are with how good they are, but Smith is only 22 and Crowley only 25, with fans hoping that both will bring the tempo that we are used to seeing from them.

It is a must-win for both, with the loser dropping out of the top two places.

Fritz Lee v Fitz Harding

Despite the obvious similarities between their first names, Fritz and Fitz are both captains for Clermont Auvergne and Bristol Bears, who occupy the bottom two positions in Pool 2.

The winner of this match is likely to get themselves into the next round but needs the other two results to go their way.

Both number 8’s are going to captain their team, with Samoa international Lee having tonnes of experience for Clermont, who he is a legend for.

Harding is much younger but has had a very impressive season for the Premiership’s current runners-up.

They have similar builds, and both provide good ball carrying with good amounts of points scored compared to others in the position.

Jordie Barrett v Ollie Lawrence

Leinster don’t have huge amounts to play for, but them putting out a strong lineup despite already being through in the top two is an indication of just how seriously they take this competition.

Bath could finish in the top two still but equally could finish outside the top four if results don’t go their way.

Ollie Lawrence has proved time and time again that he is a quality centre and his partnership with Max Ojomah has proved to be a formidable one in the Premiership so far this season, with the power of Lawrence being well-balanced by the technical ability of Ojomah.

Barrett is more than a match though, with him being a star for the All Blacks. He is exceptional at pretty much everything required for multiple positions.

He lines up in his favoured centre position and could cause Bath some damage if he is at his best.

Fin Baxter v Zander Fagerson

Two absolute units on the front row will go head-to-head in Harlequins v Glasgow Warriors.

Both are internationals for England and Scotland, so this may provide a good indicator for the upcoming Six Nations.

Focusing on the task at hand is important for Baxter, because Quins effectively must win to avoid dropping down to the Challenge Cup, with the bottom four all being separated by a point.

A loss may still be enough, but would require Sale Sharks to lose at home to Toulon.

With Fin at loosehead and Zander at tighthead, this could well be some of the most competitive scrummaging seen for a while.

Maro Itoje v Gauthier Maravat

Recently appointed England captain, Maro Itoje has been there and done it in his long and storied career.

Itoje captains his club side in what is a huge game for Saracens both them and Maravat’s Castres being part of a top four which is separated by only two points.

Maravat may not be a household name but is a very physical lock who could pose a threat, but Maro will be hoping that his experience in winning big matches shines through.

The French side could end up relying heavily on set pieces as they are likely to be under the cosh for large spells, so for them this battle can be considered the most important.

Antoine Dupont v Jack van Poortvliet

Leicester Tigers will be looking to leapfrog Toulouse and finish second in their pool, but a tough task awaits at the Stade Ernst-Wallon.

Dupont is amongst the world’s best players and will put JVP under a lot of pressure.

It is a perfect opportunity for the England international to silence some critics after many believed that he shouldn’t have been selected for the Six Nations squad.

Should van Poortvliet have a strong game here, it will give England fans some much-needed hope ahead of what could be a tough international break ahead of them.

After having a solid but unremarkable game in only his second-ever southern hemisphere appearance, Dupont will be more comfortable back home in the north and should be expected to put in a trademark performance.

George Ford v Dan Biggar

Ford being back from injury is huge for Sale Sharks in their quest to qualify. Anything other than a win and they won’t be playing in the round of 16, and possibly not even in the Challenge Cup should results go against them.

A classy player whose kicking has been dearly missed while he’s been out, he comes up against someone who he has plenty of previous experience in playing against.

Two-time British and Irish Lions star Dan Biggar’s Toulon side don’t have much to play for with a home tie in the round of 16 already having been confirmed after a near-perfect start.

In battles between England and Wales, Biggar and Ford have had plenty of clashes on the field, especially when Ford had a conversion attempt thwarted in the 2023 Six Nations.

Both have bags of experience and are still quality players despite getting towards the end of their careers and it will be good to see George hopefully back to his best.

