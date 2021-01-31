DEAN RYAN has emerged as an early contender to return to the Premiership to take over at Harlequins next season.

Former England No.8, Ryan, 54, spent three years at Twickenham as the RFU’s head of international player development before moving to the Dragons.

And The Rugby Paper understands that he is on Quins’ shopping list to replace Paul Gustard who left the Twickenham Stoop two weeks ago.

As a teenager, Ryan had a spell in the Royal Engineers. He has previously been in charge of Bristol, Gloucester and Worcester Warriors in the top flight.

Quins are set to finalise their short-list of ca...