Griffiths plan can save our game says Notts’ Smith

NOTTINGHAM operations director Steve Smith has urged Premiership, RFU and Championship officials to shelve self-interest and collaborate for the betterment of English rugby.

Smith, one of the chief architects of The English Championship (TEC) proposal authored by former Saracens CEO Ed Griffiths, believes arguments over ring-fencing and the suspension of promotion and relegation have clouded wider issues that need addressing.

Smith told TRP: “Unless someone comes in with a bag of cash, the actual cost of going into the Premiership is way out of the reach of most club side...