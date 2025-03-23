Saracens 12-23 Harlequins: Jamie Benson keeps nerve to kill off Sarries

By Brendan Gallagher

Saracens ........................... 12pts

Tries: McFarland 4, Elliott 39 Conversion: Burke 5

Harlequins ....................... 23pts

Tries: Waghorn 60, Porter 78 Conversions: Benson 61, 79 Penalties: Benson 67, 70, 76

Jamie Benson – whose chances have been limited behind Marcus Smith and Jarrod Evans this season – came off the bench to spark a superb Harlequins comeback with a victory that keeps them well in the Premiership mix.

Benson is that rare modern-day phenomena, a Cambridge Blue pursuing a professional rugby career, and was near faultless from the moment he ...