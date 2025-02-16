Premiership Cup: Ampthill huff and puff but can’t blow Bedford Blues’ house down

By Ben White
Ampthill .............. 7pts
Try: Mitchell 62
Conversion: Barton 63
Bedford ............. 21pts
Tries: James 9, Hernan 25, Tuilagi 42
Conversions: Maisey 10, 26, 43
Bedford ground out a third victory this season against Ampthill in what was the last game of both sides’ cup campaigns.
After his side’s second straight cup success, Bedford DoR Mike Rayer said: “Ampthill really threw the kitchen sink at us in the last 20 minutes, and we defended fantastically on the line.
"We had some really good moments, scored some good tries and I’m pleased we’ve won in tough conditions.”
