Blow for Exeter Chiefs as Rusi Tuima faces two months out

By Mark Stevens

Exeter Chiefs have been dealt an untimely blow with the news that powerhouse forward Rusi Tuima could be sidelined for up to two months.

The 24-year-old is set to undergo surgery on a broken jaw sustained in last Sunday’s Premiership Rugby Cup victory over the Cornish Pirates at Sandy Park.

Director of rugby Rob Baxter confirmed the news this week, saying: “We’ve got one or two bumps and bruises, but the major one from the weekend was Rus Tuima, who has a broken jaw.

"That requires an operation and it’s likely to keep hi...