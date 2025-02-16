Premiership Cup: Trevor Woodman – Gloucester were just more desperate than the Exeter Chiefs

By Mark Stevens
Exeter ................ 14pts
Tries: Townsend 10, Hodge 74
Conversions: Haydon-Wood 11, 75
Gloucester .......22pts
Tries: Hillman-Cooper 19, Cotgreave 28, Penalty 77
Conversion: Atkinson 19
Penalty: Atkinson 65
Gloucester victories on Devon soil are as rare as sightings of Lord Lucan, such has been the dominance of Exeter Chiefs in meetings between the two clubs.
Not since they triumphed 27-19 in December 2018 have the Cherry & Whites experienced that winning feeling at Sandy Park.
Until this game, that Champions Cup success was a rare highlight – in the Premiership, Glo...
