Premiership Cup: Trevor Woodman – Gloucester were just more desperate than the Exeter Chiefs

By Mark Stevens

Exeter ................ 14pts

Tries: Townsend 10, Hodge 74

Conversions: Haydon-Wood 11, 75

Gloucester .......22pts

Tries: Hillman-Cooper 19, Cotgreave 28, Penalty 77

Conversion: Atkinson 19

Penalty: Atkinson 65

Gloucester victories on Devon soil are as rare as sightings of Lord Lucan, such has been the dominance of Exeter Chiefs in meetings between the two clubs.

Not since they triumphed 27-19 in December 2018 have the Cherry & Whites experienced that winning feeling at Sandy Park.

Until this game, that Champions Cup success was a rare highlight – in the Premiership, Glo...