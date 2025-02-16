Premiership Cup: Alex Dombrandt grabs chance to make his case for England

By Gary Fitzgerald
Harlequins ........................29pts
Tries: Hammond 10, Lewies 23, Dombrandt 31, Green 54
Conversions: Halfpenny 23, 32, 54
Penalty: J Evans 74
Saracens ........................... 30pts
Tries: Jackson 12, Eke 38, Elliot 46, J Bracken 58
Conversions: Johnson 46, 58
Penalties: Johnson 26, 77
Alex Dombrandt gave Steve Borthwick a firm nudge in his direction with a rampaging display at The Stoop but the big No.8 was left frustrated by Quins’ failure to secure a home quarter-final despite finishing top of the pool.
Dombtandt showed the injury problems which ruined his h...
