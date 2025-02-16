Premiership Cup: Francis Moore finds his range to send Ealing Trailfinders out of sight

By Will Gupwell

L Scottish ......... 15pts

Tries: Scott 2, Homes 73

Conversion: Wilstead 74

Penalty: Lloyd-Seed 28

Ealing .................35pts

Tries: Moore 19, 30; Farrar 36, Hampson 52, Davis 60

Conversions: Jones 20, 30, 36, 52; Willis 61

Ealing Trailfinders secured a spot in the quarter-finals with a five-try victory over an ill-disciplined London Scottish.

Trailfinders head coach Ben Ward said: “I’m really proud of the boys’ performance, it was a proper full 80 shift. Super pleased to be in the quarter-finals as well.”

Match Action

Scottish struck first from a lineout drive with two...