Premiership Cup: Cornish Pirates off to a flier to put Hartpury in their place

By Mike Sinclair
C Pirates .......... 43pts
Tries: Price-Thomas 2, Jones 5, Moody 15, 42; Trewin 26, McCaig 73
Conversions: Houston 2, 5, 26, 42; McCaig 73
Penalty: Houston 21
Hartpury .............. 7pts
Try: Hunt 52
Conversion: Chamberlain 52
Pirates delivered a six-try performance for their first Premiership Cup win of the campaign in a clash of two injury-depleted sides.
They caught Hartpury cold with two converted tries in the opening five minutes and never looked back.
Pirates, without 17 potential first-choice players, had the Royal Navy’s Chris Mills making his first start after t...
