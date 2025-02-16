Premiership Cup: Cornish Pirates off to a flier to put Hartpury in their place

By Mike Sinclair

C Pirates .......... 43pts

Tries: Price-Thomas 2, Jones 5, Moody 15, 42; Trewin 26, McCaig 73

Conversions: Houston 2, 5, 26, 42; McCaig 73

Penalty: Houston 21

Hartpury .............. 7pts

Try: Hunt 52

Conversion: Chamberlain 52

Pirates delivered a six-try performance for their first Premiership Cup win of the campaign in a clash of two injury-depleted sides.

They caught Hartpury cold with two converted tries in the opening five minutes and never looked back.

Pirates, without 17 potential first-choice players, had the Royal Navy’s Chris Mills making his first start after t...